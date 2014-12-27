Wiko Sunset

Wiko Sunset specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte4 inch
Resolutie480x800
SchermtypeTFT
Pixeldichtheid233 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek MT6572
CPUARM Cortex A7
CPU coresDual Core
CPU snelheid1.3 GHz
Grafische processorARM Mali-400 MP
Werkgeheugen0.5 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie2 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie0.3 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie800 x 480
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit1300 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd5 uur
Stand-by tijd720 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte127 mm
Breedte66 mm
Dikte11 mm
Gewicht113 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.4
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag4 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartMini sim
Dual simJa
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeSunset
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
