|Scherm
|Schermgrootte
|5.5 inch
|Resolutie
|1280x720
|Schermtype
|IPS LCD
|Pixeldichtheid
|267 ppi
|Aantal kleuren
|16M
|Multitouch
|Ja
|Touchscreentechniek
|Capacitive
|Toetsenbordtype
|Touchscreen
|Processor
|CPU
|ARM Cortex A53
|CPU cores
|Quad Core
|CPU snelheid
|1.3 GHz
|Werkgeheugen
|3 GB
|Camera
|Cameraresolutie
|13 megapixel
|Front-cameraresolutie
|8 megapixel
|Autofocus
|Ja
|Flitstype
|LED
|Digitale zoom
|Ja
|Video
|Video-opname
|Ja
|Videoresolutie
|1280 x 720 (HD)
|Accu
|Capaciteit
|3000 mAh
|Connector
|Micro-USB
|Formaat
|Lengte
|153.5 mm
|Breedte
|77.5 mm
|Dikte
|8.5 mm
|Gewicht
|167 gram
|Software
|Besturingssysteem
|Android 7.0
|Verbindingen
|4G (lte)
|Ja
|Frequentiebereik
|800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
|WiFi aanwezig
|Ja
|WiFi (wlan)
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|NFC
|Ja
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 4.0
|Features
|Interne opslag
|32 GB
|Type simkaart
|Micro sim
|Dual sim
|Ja
|Trilfunctie
|Ja
|Sensoren
|Vingerafdrukscanner
|Ja
|Productkenmerken
|Releasedatum
|2017-08-31