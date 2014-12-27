Wiko Upulse

Wiko Upulse specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte5.5 inch
Resolutie1280x720
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid267 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
CPUARM Cortex A53
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.3 GHz
Werkgeheugen3 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie13 megapixel
Front-cameraresolutie8 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1280 x 720 (HD)
Audio
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit3000 mAh
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte153.5 mm
Breedte77.5 mm
Dikte8.5 mm
Gewicht167 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 7.0
Verbindingen
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag32 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Dual simJa
TrilfunctieJa
Sensoren
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
Releasedatum2017-08-31
