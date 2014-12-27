Wiko View 3 Pro

Wiko View 3 Pro specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte6.3 inch
Resolutie2340x1080
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid409 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
CPU coresOcta Core
CPU snelheid2 GHz
Werkgeheugen6 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie12 megapixel
Camera's achterop3
Front-cameraresolutie16 megapixel
AutofocusJa
DiafragmaF/2.9
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit4000 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
ConnectorUSB-C
Formaat
Lengte159.5 mm
Breedte75 mm
Dikte8.1 mm
Gewicht184 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 9.0
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.2
Features
Interne opslag64 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 256 GB
Type simkaartNano sim
Dual simJa
TrilfunctieJa
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
Aangekondigd2019-02-28
Releasedatum2019-06-30
