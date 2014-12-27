Android Planet
|Scherm
|Schermgrootte
|5.5 inch
|Resolutie
|1920x1080
|Pixeldichtheid
|401 ppi
|Aantal kleuren
|16M
|Multitouch
|Ja
|Touchscreentechniek
|Capacitive
|Toetsenbordtype
|Touchscreen
|Processor
|CPU
|ARM Cortex A53
|CPU cores
|Octa Core
|CPU snelheid
|2.2 GHz
|Grafische processor
|Adreno 506
|Werkgeheugen
|4 GB
|Camera
|Cameraresolutie
|13 megapixel
|Camera's achterop
|2
|Front-cameraresolutie
|16 megapixel
|Autofocus
|Ja
|Diafragma
|F/2.0
|Flitser
|Ja
|Flitstype
|LED
|Stabilisatie
|Ja
|Digitale zoom
|Ja
|Gezichtherkenning
|Ja
|Video
|Video-opname
|Ja
|Videoresolutie
|3840 x 2160 (4K)
|Frames per seconde
|30 fps
|Audio
|Hoofdtelefoon aansluiting
|Ja
|Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)
|Ja
|FM-radio
|Ja
|Spraakcommando's
|Ja
|Accu
|Capaciteit
|3200 mAh
|Type
|Lithium-Ion
|Connector
|Micro-USB
|Formaat
|Lengte
|156.2 mm
|Breedte
|75.3 mm
|Dikte
|7.9 mm
|Gewicht
|160 gram
|Software
|Besturingssysteem
|Android 7.0
|Verbindingen
|3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)
|Ja
|4G (lte)
|Ja
|Frequentiebereik
|800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
|WiFi aanwezig
|Ja
|WiFi (wlan)
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|NFC
|Ja
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 4.0
|Features
|Interne opslag
|64 GB
|Type simkaart
|Nano sim
|Dual sim
|Ja
|Trilfunctie
|Ja
|Sensoren
|GPS
|Ja
|Accelerometer
|Ja
|Proximity sensor
|Ja
|Vingerafdrukscanner
|Ja
|Productkenmerken
|Releasedatum
|2017-08-31