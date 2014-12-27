Wiko Wim

Wiko Wim specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte5.5 inch
Resolutie1920x1080
Pixeldichtheid401 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
CPUARM Cortex A53
CPU coresOcta Core
CPU snelheid2.2 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 506
Werkgeheugen4 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie13 megapixel
Camera's achterop2
Front-cameraresolutie16 megapixel
AutofocusJa
DiafragmaF/2.0
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
StabilisatieJa
Digitale zoomJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie3840 x 2160 (4K)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit3200 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte156.2 mm
Breedte75.3 mm
Dikte7.9 mm
Gewicht160 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 7.0
Verbindingen
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag64 GB
Type simkaartNano sim
Dual simJa
TrilfunctieJa
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
Proximity sensorJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
Releasedatum2017-08-31
