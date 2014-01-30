ZOPO ZP998

ZOPO ZP998 specs

8
Scherm
Schermgrootte5.5 inch
Resolutie1080x1920
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid401 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek MT6592
CPUARM Cortex A7
CPU coresOcta Core
CPU snelheid1.7 GHz
Grafische processorARM Mali-450 MP4
Werkgeheugen2 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie14.2 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie5 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit2400 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Spreektijd3,45 uur
Stand-by tijd270 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte151.4 mm
Breedte76.1 mm
Dikte9.1 mm
Gewicht150 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.2
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
5GHz ondersteuningJa
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 64 GB
Type simkaartMini sim
Dual simJa
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeZP998
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Menu
Nieuws Tips Apps Reviews Spotlights Video's
Over ons Contact Adverteren