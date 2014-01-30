Android Planet
|Scherm
|Schermgrootte
|5.5 inch
|Resolutie
|1080x1920
|Schermtype
|IPS LCD
|Pixeldichtheid
|401 ppi
|Aantal kleuren
|16 M
|Multitouch
|Ja
|Touchscreentechniek
|Capacitive
|Toetsenbordtype
|Touchscreen
|Processor
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6592
|CPU
|ARM Cortex A7
|CPU cores
|Octa Core
|CPU snelheid
|1.7 GHz
|Grafische processor
|ARM Mali-450 MP4
|Werkgeheugen
|2 GB
|Camera
|Cameraresolutie
|14.2 megapixel
|Camera's achterop
|1
|Front-cameraresolutie
|5 megapixel
|Autofocus
|Ja
|Flitser
|Ja
|Flitstype
|LED
|Digitale zoom
|Ja
|Geo tagging
|Ja
|Gezichtherkenning
|Ja
|Video
|Video-opname
|Ja
|Videoresolutie
|1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
|Frames per seconde
|30 fps
|Audio
|Hoofdtelefoon aansluiting
|Ja
|Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)
|Ja
|FM-radio
|Ja
|Spraakcommando's
|Ja
|Accu
|Vervangbaar
|Ja
|Capaciteit
|2400 mAh
|Type
|Lithium-Polymer
|Spreektijd
|3,45 uur
|Stand-by tijd
|270 uur
|Connector
|Micro-USB
|Formaat
|Lengte
|151.4 mm
|Breedte
|76.1 mm
|Dikte
|9.1 mm
|Gewicht
|150 gram
|Software
|Besturingssysteem
|Android 4.2
|Verbindingen
|2G (edge, gprs)
|Ja
|3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)
|Ja
|Frequentiebereik
|850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
|WiFi aanwezig
|Ja
|WiFi (wlan)
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|5GHz ondersteuning
|Ja
|NFC
|Ja
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 4.0
|Features
|Interne opslag
|16 GB
|Uitbreidbaar geheugen
|tot 64 GB
|Type simkaart
|Mini sim
|Dual sim
|Ja
|Trilfunctie
|true
|Sensoren
|GPS
|Ja
|Accelerometer
|Ja
|Gyroscoop
|Ja
|Proximity sensor
|Ja
|Kompas
|Ja
|Productkenmerken
|Productcode
|ZP998
|Fabrieksgarantie
|1 jaar